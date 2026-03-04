Holi at 14,300 feet: ITBP jawans celebrate with locals near frozen Pangong Lake. Watch
At an altitude of 14,300 ft, amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake, ITBP jawans from the North West Frontier celebrated Holi with local residents.
While the entire country is celebrating Holi with colours and cheer, ITBP jawans are celebrating the festival at one of the highest and coldest frontiers of India, at 14,300 ft near the frozen Pangong Lake.
At an altitude of 14,300 ft, amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake, ITBP jawans from the North West Frontier celebrated Holi with local residents and their children from nearby villages.
The ITBP shared the video of the celebrations on Instagram with the caption, “Amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake (14,300 ft), #ITBP troops of North West Frontier celebrated Holi with residents of Vibrant villages. Local children presented a lively cultural programme, adding colour and warmth to the high-altitude celebrations.”
Jawans celebrate Holi at Pangong:
In the video, ITBP jawans are seen dancing, applying colours to each other, and celebrating Holi with great enthusiasm despite the freezing temperatures at 14,300 ft near the frozen Pangong Lake.
Local villagers and children are also seen joining the celebrations, making the atmosphere lively and festive.
The festive spirit seemed to warm the icy landscape as jawans danced to music and shared colours with villagers who joined the celebrations.
According to the post, children from the nearby villages also presented a colourful cultural programme during the event, showcasing their local traditions and adding to the festive atmosphere of the celebrations.
Check out the video here:
Recently speaking to the news agency ANI, tourists from the Netherlands shared their emotional experience of celebrating Holi in Puri.
In the video, the tourists said they felt blessed to be part of the colourful celebrations and enjoyed watching locals celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm.
They described the atmosphere as joyful and unforgettable, calling the experience a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment while taking part in the vibrant festivities.
The tourists were seen playing with colours and celebrating Holi with local residents, fully enjoying the festive spirit near the Sri Jagannath Temple. They joined the celebrations enthusiastically, applied colours on each other, and soaked in the lively atmosphere of the festival as locals welcomed them warmly.
Holi, known as the festival of colours, attracts international visitors every year who come to India to experience the traditional celebrations, music, and community spirit. The video has since been widely shared online, with users appreciating the tourists’ enthusiasm and the lively celebrations in Puri.