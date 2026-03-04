Holi at 14,300 feet: ITBP jawans celebrate with locals near frozen Pangong Lake. Watch

While the entire country is celebrating Holi with colours and cheer, ITBP jawans are celebrating the festival at one of the highest and coldest frontiers of India, at 14,300 ft near the frozen Pangong Lake. The ITBP shared the video of the celebrations on Instagram. (@ itbp_official/Instagram)

At an altitude of 14,300 ft, amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake, ITBP jawans from the North West Frontier celebrated Holi with local residents and their children from nearby villages.

The ITBP shared the video of the celebrations on Instagram with the caption, “Amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake (14,300 ft), #ITBP troops of North West Frontier celebrated Holi with residents of Vibrant villages. Local children presented a lively cultural programme, adding colour and warmth to the high-altitude celebrations.”

Jawans celebrate Holi at Pangong: In the video, ITBP jawans are seen dancing, applying colours to each other, and celebrating Holi with great enthusiasm despite the freezing temperatures at 14,300 ft near the frozen Pangong Lake.

Local villagers and children are also seen joining the celebrations, making the atmosphere lively and festive.

The festive spirit seemed to warm the icy landscape as jawans danced to music and shared colours with villagers who joined the celebrations.

According to the post, children from the nearby villages also presented a colourful cultural programme during the event, showcasing their local traditions and adding to the festive atmosphere of the celebrations.

