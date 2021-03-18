Honey harvested from a cave dubbed world's most expensive. Guess how much?
A Turkish company bagged the record for the world's most expensive honey with a cave-harvested variety. The company also shared a video of its product on Instagram and it has now wowed people.
Called the Centauri Honey, it created the world record for being the most expensive honey on February 16, reports a blog by Guinness World Records (GWR). It is excavated from a cave 2,500 meters above sea level and located far away from any other bee colonies or human residences. This “heavenly ambrosia” carries a hefty price tag of £8,700/kg (more than ₹8.8 lakh/kg ).
The nectar of this honey is different from the conventional ones, the blog explains further. It has a bitter tasting nectar which is dark in colour and filled with different medicinal properties. Also, this honey is harvested only once a year.
Take a look at the video the company shared detaining their achievement about bagging the record.
What do you think of world’s most expensive honey?
