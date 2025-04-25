Hong Kong vlogger orders vada pav in Marathi, internet melts over her effort

From creamy butter chicken to spicy bhelpuri, Indian street food has found fans across the globe. Now, another wholesome video is taking over the internet—this time, featuring content creator duo Nick and Carrie. In the clip, Carrie, who hails from Hong Kong, is seen trying vada pav and it's not just her reaction to the snack but her adorable Marathi that’s winning hearts. Hong Kong vlogger tried vada pav, impressing everyone with her Marathi.(Instagram/_nickandcarrie_)

The video, shared on Instagram, opens with Nick, an Indian, and Carrie exploring local street food along with two friends. As they approach a food stall, Carrie insists on placing the order herself. She confidently turns to the vendor and says, “Bhau, mala vada pav dya na?”—a line she admits she Googled beforehand. Her effort, though not perfect, gets her friends laughing with delight.

“Did I say it right?” she asks, looking to her group for reassurance. The vendor responds swiftly with a vada pav in hand. “He’s so quick!” Nick exclaims, clearly amused by both Carrie’s attempt and the vendor’s lightning-fast service.

Watch the clip here:

"10/10!" – A perfect score for street food

Carrie takes a bite of the vada pav and beams, saying, “It’s so good.” When Nick quizzes her on the difference between a hotel vada pav and this street-side version, her answer is instant: “This is way better! 10/10.”

Social media reacts

The video, now viewed over 7.1 million times, has received numerous affectionate and amused reactions.

Several users praised Carrie’s effort to speak Marathi, calling it “adorable” and “wholesome.” One comment read, “She’s learning languages for love—how sweet is that?” Another said, “Her ‘bhau’ hit different, so cute!” A few Marathi-speaking users joked about how her accent added charm to the phrase.

Some viewers applauded how warmly the local vendor responded, saying, “Mumbai’s spirit right there—welcoming and quick!” Others pointed out, “Foreigners appreciating Indian food hits differently.” One even wrote, “This is better than any food vlog—real, funny, and heartwarming.”