'Mat kar bhai': Photo of 'reverse vada pav' confuses Mumbaikars, labelled a monstrosity

The internet is home to many fusion food creations. While some win hearts, others anger people and often lead to more confusion than fusion. Whether its chocolate dosa, ice-cream idli or chikken tikka chocolate -- the internet has seen it all and such creations have left many asking why? The picture showed a fried potato vada inside a hollowed out brioche bun. (X/@samratsingh23)

One such creation which reimagines a Mumbai staple in a different way has now been shared online and users are not impressed. A Mumbai man shared a picture of a 'reverse vada pav' on sale at a eatery. The picture showed a fried potato vada inside a hollowed out brioche bun. The vada pav was priced at ₹190.

Social media annoyed

The photo received thousands of views and users were annoyed by the culinary creation. "Reversing all the progress our ancestors made in culinary arts," said one user, while another commented: 'Is this joke or what, reverse vadapav? We are happy with straight combination of vada and pav."

After the post gained traction online, many users flooded the comments confused by the idea behind the creation. "Why is this a thing?" said one user while another simply remarked, "What in the name of “vada pav” is this?"

Many others called it the "most unappetising thing" they had ever seen and said, "This monstrosity has nothing related to vada pav."

"Mumbaikars are angry right now," said one of the users, joking, "Misal Pav is scared to the bones after looking at this creepy creature."

Other delved into semantic and argued that a true "reverse" vada pav would be slightly different. "Reverse vadapav should simply be a pav between 2 garam vadas!," said one of them. "What is reverse vada pav? Isko khaa ke ulti karni hoti hai?" joked another.

Many were also shocked by the high price of the food item which is known as a staple of the city, enjoyed by people from all economic backgrounds. "This looks gross, why reinvent when the regular stills captivates," asked a user, while another said, "190 rupees ka... Woah. Lut loge kya ek vada pav mein? Indians are indifferent to such high, illogical, and always rising prices."