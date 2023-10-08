Hoop dancer’s cool moves to Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s Raat Ka Nasha goes viral

The song Raat Ka Nasha from the film Asoka featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor continues to be a favourite of many since its release. Many still share renditions and choreographies to this song. Now, a video of a woman dancing to the song Raat Ka Nasha has gone viral on social media and is earning thunderous applause from netizens. The viral dance video has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Woman dancing while moving a hula hoop around her body. (Instagram/@d_a_n_c_i_n_g_d_o_l_l)

“Raat Ka Nasha,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by dancer Vaishnavi More. The video captures More dancing to the hit track Raat Ka Nasha while hula hooping. As she dances, she flawlessly moves a hula hoop around her body.

Watch this woman dancing to Raat Ka Nasha here:

The video was shared on September 16. It has since accumulated over ten million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral dance video:

“Keeping dancing aside, this is a different talent. Doing so with so much perfection. I know it would have taken a lot of practice. Keep it up,” posted an individual.

Another added, “My God girl this is mesmerising. I watched it more than 10 times in one go.”

“Uff. You look so gorgeous. And your performance,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Why was it so smooth?”

“Wow! Just best performance,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Amazing.”

Many even reacted to the video using emoticons. While some dropped heart emoticons, others posted fire emoticons in the comments section. What are your thoughts on this dance video?

