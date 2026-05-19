House help, EV, and 4 holidays a year: NRI debates if 11 crore is enough for luxury retirement in India

Can ₹11 crore buy a lifetime of luxury and freedom in a major Indian tech hub? A 37-year-old NRI who has spent 15 years in the US is testing that exact theory as he plans a permanent return to India. With a fully paid-off home in Hyderabad and investments in US funds, he aims to permanently retire and spend time with his family, including two young children and ageing parents. Budgeting for premium schools, domestic help, an electric vehicle, and multiple holidays, he estimates his family's monthly expenses at ₹2.5 lakh. The man’s financial dilemma highlights a growing trend among young global professionals looking to leverage foreign savings to achieve an early, work-free lifestyle back home.

A man asked if he could retire in India with his wife and two kids. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“37M with $1M in US investments + paid off home in Hyderabad. Can I retire now,” the man wrote on Reddit.

Also Read: HR retires at age 45 with ₹1 crore, reduces expenses from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹50,000 in Dehradun

In the following lines, he added context to the Reddit title. The 37-year-old wrote, “37M, wife 33F, two kids (4 and 1). Lived in the US for 15 years. Have $1.3M (~ ₹11 crore) in US index funds and 401k. Own a home in Hyderabad, fully paid off. Parents in India, mid-60s. Want to move back and retire. No plans to work again unless I want to.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then asked, “How much can I safely withdraw monthly so the corpus never runs out — and what kind of lifestyle does that buy in Hyderabad for a family of 4 with no rent?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then asked, “How much can I safely withdraw monthly so the corpus never runs out — and what kind of lifestyle does that buy in Hyderabad for a family of 4 with no rent?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining his expectations, the man explained, “For context, I'm good school for the kids, a maid, one EV, 4 holidays a year, and dining out once a week. My rough math puts this at ₹2.5L/month. Is that realistic?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining his expectations, the man explained, “For context, I'm good school for the kids, a maid, one EV, 4 holidays a year, and dining out once a week. My rough math puts this at ₹2.5L/month. Is that realistic?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged people living in Hyderabad or those who have retired early in India to help him with answers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged people living in Hyderabad or those who have retired early in India to help him with answers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post was shared on a Reddit group dedicated to Fat FIRE. It is a version of FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post was shared on a Reddit group dedicated to Fat FIRE. It is a version of FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early). {{/usCountry}}

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The subreddit describes itself as “A community for Indians pursuing Financial Independence & Early Retirement with an affluent lifestyle.”

It further states, “This strategy appeals to those who wish to maintain, or even elevate, their expensive lifestyle into retirement.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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