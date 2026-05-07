Man ‘retires’ from corporate life at 35: ‘Burnout is real for millennials’

The conversation around millennial burnout has been reignited following a viral video of a man documenting his final day in the corporate world. He shared a heartfelt reflection on his 11-year tenure, revealing how he spent three years preparing for this transition. The man shared that he was leaving the corporate world at the age of 35. (Instagram/@biswajit.yogicreset)

“Last Working Day of corporate career,” Biswajit Mohanty wrote and shared a video. In the clip, he explained his decision to quit the corporate world.

Also Read: ‘You’ll need ₹40 crore to retire in India’: Founder’s advice shocks internet

“So this is my last day in corporate and I reflect back on the 12 years of schooling, four years of graduation, two years of post-graduation with an education loan, then 11 years of work experience and three months of notice period to today which is like the last day of my corporate career,” Mohanty said in a video.

He said it was three years ago that he realised he didn't want to remain part of the corporate world. “I asked myself two questions, will I do this job if I had an alternate source of income and what is the impact if this job ID ceased to exist in the real world? What will be the difference? I could not find a direct correlation between what I was doing in this upscale class building versus out in the real world.”

That is when he began preparing to leave corporate life. Mohanty explained that the first step was to “unlearn several things”, and then he started teaching students.

He continued, “My final mail, goodbye mail is ready, it's in my draft, I'll be sending it in a couple of hours and I'll be signing off from this corporate world.”

Talking about what he realised during this journey, Mohanty added, “I realised a very hard truth that without time and energy the bank balance only gives convenience not joy, does not give you that satisfaction to sleep well at night.”