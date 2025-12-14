‘House is only 50 metres away’: Bengaluru woman shares heartfelt moment as grandfather picks her up at bus stop

A Bengaluru woman has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a simple moment that many viewers called deeply relatable. Taking to Instagram, Medha Holla shared a video showing her grandfather waiting at a bus stop to pick her up, despite the family home being only a short distance away. A Bengaluru woman posted a heartwarming moment of being picked up by her grandfather, and the video quickly drew emotional reactions on social media.(Instagram/medha.create)

The clip opens with her grandfather standing patiently as the bus arrives. Moments later, he is seen carrying her bag and walking her home. The video then cuts to a tender scene at the doorstep, where her grandmother welcomes her with an affectionate smile, turning an everyday routine into a moment filled with warmth.

Medha shared the clip with a heartwarming caption that quickly resonated with millions. She wrote, “The house is only 50 meters away, yet my grandfather comes to pick me up every time.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts with love

Shared just 18 hours ago, the video has already crossed 4.5 million views, with the comments section overflowing with emotional reactions. Many viewers said the clip reminded them of their own grandparents, while others called it a quiet yet powerful reminder that love is often shown through small, everyday actions rather than words.

One user commented, “This is not just picking someone up, this is pure love.” Another wrote, “Grandparents’ love hits different. You are so lucky.” A third shared, “I watched this and instantly missed my nani and nana.” Another reaction read, “Why am I crying over a 50 metre walk.” One viewer added, “This is how care looks in real life,” while another said, “Protect them at all costs.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with comments such as, “Simple moments like these are everything,” “I watched this with a smile and tears at the same time,” and “The grandmother waiting at the door just completed the scene.” One user summed up the mood simply, writing, “Pure love, nothing else.”

