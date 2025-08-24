‘How dare you?’: Mother yells at son for bullying autistic child, internet divided over her tough parenting style

A video of a mother loudly scolding her son after he was accused of bullying an autistic child has gone viral, sparking an intense debate online. The clip, originally posted on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram by user @angrymumm_, shows the woman loudly reprimanding her son in a public park. A viral video showed a mother scolding her son for bullying an autistic child, sparking mixed reactions and a wider debate on parenting styles.(Instagram/angrymumm_)

In the footage, the mother can be heard saying: “How dare you? That’s not nice. Don’t you dare do stuff like that, don’t you dare. I am not raising you to be a bully.”

Mother defends her actions

After the video gained widespread attention, the mother responded with a follow-up post addressing critics of her parenting style. “So, I thought I better address the comments about me shouting in the park at my son for being a bully. For one, I’m so confused by this whole population of people. Since when are you not meant to hold your own kid accountable for their own nasty behaviour? I have done the whole nice thing, speaking to him gently, and guess what, he walked all over,” she explained.

She went on to argue that sometimes children need to be scolded firmly to understand the seriousness of their actions. “Certain behaviour I will not tolerate,” she added.

Divided reactions online

The clip has prompted mixed reactions on Instagram, with users divided on whether the mother did the right thing. Some applauded her tough stance, while others questioned her approach.

One user commented, “Finally a parent holding their child accountable, this is how it should be done.” Another, however, argued, “Public humiliation is not the answer, this could scar him for life.” A third user wrote, “She is setting boundaries and teaching respect, more parents need to do this.”

Not everyone agreed. “Screaming like that will only make the child rebel more,” one person said, while another added, “Good on her for protecting the autistic child, but there are better ways to discipline.” Others expressed sympathy for both sides, with one user noting, “Parenting is tough and she clearly cares, but it is easy to judge from behind a screen.” Another said, “At least she did not ignore it, too many parents look the other way.”