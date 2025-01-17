How do crazy rich Harvard students spend their money? Their batchmates reveal in viral video

As one of the world’s most prestigious universities, getting admission to Harvard is no mean feat. The Ivy League institute has an acceptance rate of less than 4%, meaning it admits only a fraction of the students who apply. At the same time, the general perception is that a disproportionately large number of wealthy students gain admission to Harvard and other Ivy League institutes - perhaps thanks to families that can afford private schooling and extracurricular activities that boost applications. Harvard students reveal the 'most bizarre rich things' they have seen students do on campus (Representational image)(REUTERS)

Whatever the reason, it is no secret that Harvard has a number of “rich” students, and now, their batchmates have revealed the crazy ways in which they spend their money.

Crazy rich kids of Harvard

Instagram user Ashton Herndon went around campus asking Harvard students to reveal the most bizarre rich things they have seen students do on campus. The responses were eye opening.

One student said they heard of one person who, when asked what airline they fly, simply responded “My dad’s.”

Another said that a student posting a selfie from a private jet hours before showing up to class is a good indication that they are wealthy.

“The people who go to Europe on weekends. I know the plane tickets… that’s not affordable,” a third student replied, adding: “A couple of people that I have met have last names that the buildings have here.” Harvard gives preference to legacy applicants, many of whom come from affluent families, while applicants whose families can give endowments or fund buildings may also receive favourable consideration.

Other crazy rich things that Harvard students have seen on campus included a person casually wearing three Cartier love bracelets in one hand. For context, the Cartier bracelets retail for around $6,000 each ( ₹5 lakh each, approximately).

The video has gone viral on Instagram with over 4.5 million views, sparking amusement and anger too.

“So basically Harvard is just full of nepo babies?” asked one person. “That’s why every one knows Harvard is not for the smartest but for the richest,” another said.