How fast can you flip three bottles? This man took a little over two seconds. Watch

The Instagram page of Guinness World Record (GWR) is filled with varied videos showcasing people making different records. This video involving three bottles is one such clip. It shows a man creating a record for flipping bottles.

“Fastest time to flip three water bottles, 2.09 secs,” reads a part of the caption shared by GWR along with the clip. The video opens to show the man standing in front of a table with a bottle kept on it. He effortlessly flips the bottle. The video then shows him doing the same with two other bottles.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 20,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Now, I am definitely trying it at home,” wrote an Instagram user. “It is so goooood,” expressed another. “That's amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this record?