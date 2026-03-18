‘How I got a job in 48 hours’: Techie lands job in Abu Dhabi startup without applying
The techie shared his roadmap for landing a job and preparing himself for the industry.
Securing a role at an Abu Dhabi-based startup in just 48 hours might sound like luck, but a techie tweeted that it was actually the result of shifting from "applying" to "contributing." After weeks of cold outreach and rejections on LinkedIn and X, the breakthrough didn't come from a job portal, but it came from a single GitHub issue. The techie claimed that by forking a YC-backed open-source project and providing a clear solution, he opened a direct line to the founder, which eventually led to him landing a job.
“A lot of people have been asking how I got into an Abu Dhabi-based startup without applying — and that too within 48 hours. Here's the full story. I posted on X on 3rd Feb that I need a job. Signed the offer letter on 19th Feb. In between? Pure chaos, rejection, and one random GitHub issue that changed everything,” Abhijitam Dubey wrote.
Also Read: ‘I’m very underpaid’: Techie working as backend lead at startup says work-life balance is dead
The techie explained that he was aggressively applying everywhere, but with no result. So he made a decision to “stop spraying applications. Start contributing.”
Dubey said by contributing to a YC-backed open-source project and submitting a detailed solution on GitHub, he caught a founder's attention and secured an interview within hours.
Despite technical glitches and power cuts during a gruelling two-hour demo with the Abu Dhabi-based company’s tech lead in Delhi, the techie’s diverse portfolio of live projects and freelance experience landed him an offer letter the very same day.
“The offer letter arrived at 3am. I didn't sleep again. That Friday I finally crashed and slept for 10 hours straight. Monday, I joined the company.”
He went on to list a few points, which he said made a difference in his career path, including his freelance projects and GitHub activities.
“The job didn't come from a portal. It came from a single GitHub comment on a random Monday morning. Increase your surface area. You never know which door opens.”
Social media reacts:
An individual posted, “First congrats, buddy, and it is really inspiring. because most people stop there and leave where you decided to make the project.” Another expressed, “Inspiring post, definitely highlights the need to be creative in showcasing your skills instead of AI slop spraying job apps.”
Also Read: Techie quits job with $6,000 savings to become full-time content creator, says 'It’s the best decision I’ve ever made'
A third commented, “Great Man, congrats on the offer. I have a question: how did you find the open source project?” Dubey responded, “Thanks, man, just search the YC-backed companies that are open source , you will eventually find the one which you like.”
A fourth wrote, “Thanks for the post. Will try to contribute to open source more now.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More