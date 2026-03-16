Techie quits job with $6,000 savings to become full-time content creator, says 'It’s the best decision I’ve ever made'

A 28-year-old techie in the US has shared how she left a stable job to pursue content creation full-time. In an as-told-to essay published in Business Insider, Pittsburgh-based content creator Camillia Nwokedi recounted how she took the leap in 2025 after the crypto startup where she worked was sold. She shared how she started with just $6,000 in savings and a small TikTok following, and how her journey has been the best decision she has ever made. Nwokedi said that the journey has been lonely and emotionally challenging. (LinkedIn/Camillia Nwokedi )

“I had about $6,000 in savings and less than 40,000 followers on TikTok, but I believed I was worth the investment,” she told Business Insider.

From tech job to TikTok Nwokedi revealed that she had previously worked at consulting firm Accenture from 2019 to 2021. During that period, she became interested in cryptocurrency and began exploring the space by listening to podcasts and networking with people in the industry.

In 2022, Nwokedi said that she connected with the CEO of a bitcoin rewards platform and was offered a role as a “special ops agent” at the startup. She said that while working there, she also started building a presence on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where she posted content about optimisation, self-belief, competence, and more.

Then, when the company began preparing for a sale in mid-2025, Nwokedi said that she saw it as the right moment to pursue content creation seriously. “I had helped scale and sell for other people, but now it was time to give myself that opportunity,” she said.

The 28-year-old shared that before leaving her job, she ran what she called a 60-day “trial run” on TikTok. In a series called SIM 60, she posted a video every day pretending to act like a character in a video game simulation. The experiment helped her overcome creative blocks and significantly grew her audience, giving her the confidence to go all in.

(Also Read: Techie quits toxic US job, returns to India with ₹37 LPA salary: ‘I miss the US lifestyle’)

Techie’s financial plan to manage the transition Nwokedi shared that she then created a financial plan to manage the transition. She had around $6,000 in liquid savings and a retirement account with about $30,000. She also set aside a small “research and development” budget to invest in coaching or consulting related to branding and business growth.

Nwokedi said that she treated her content creation work like a startup and divided her week into different roles, such as CEO, COO and CMO days. She also set quarterly goals and key performance indicators to bring structure to her new career.

(Also Read: Techie resigns without offer after notice period rejections, struggles in job hunt: ‘Everyone wants an immediate joiner’)

Emotional and lonely journey But despite early successes, including brand deals, consulting work and coaching clients, Nwokedi said the transition has not been easy. “The most challenging and the most worthwhile part of switching from tech to content creation has been the emotional journey,” she told the outlet.

She said that there is a lot of discomfort that comes along with pursuing goals. “It can feel lonely to be building something entirely on my own,” she said. “I have to gentle-parent myself and my nervous system to keep going, and to keep believing that it's going to pay off. It's hard to communicate to people how many internal conversations I have with myself on a daily basis to reframe old narratives and rewire limiting self-beliefs,” she added.

However, she believes taking the leap was worth it. “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said, encouraging others not to ignore the urge to pursue their ambitions.