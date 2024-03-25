How India stole the heart of Italian envoy with dosa, nimbu pani, and Amitabh Bachchan

The ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, Vincenzo De Luca, recently shared his experiences of his tenure in India and mentioned a few things that he really liked, including food and his favourite actor. He also reminisced about his time spent in India in a conversation with Italian content creator Giulia. The ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal with Italian content creator Giulia. (Instagram/@onlyonegiulia)

“I loved speaking to the Ambassador of Italy in India and Nepal, Vincenzo De Luca. He reflects on the wonderful time he spent in India,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by digital creator Giulia.

The video opens to show Giulia introducing the ambassador to the audience. As the video goes on, they can be seen taking an auto to an eatery, where they ordered dosa and nimbu pani.

In the clip, he also shares that Amitabh Bachchan is his favourite Bollywood star.

When Giulia asked him about his memories during his stay in the country, the ambassador replied, “India enters my heart! In terms of human relations, in terms of diversity, in terms of food, in terms of culture.”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since then accumulated over 9.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“Being an Indian, seeing this while being in Italy, feels so good. Haha,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Great ambassador and human being.”

“Love this. I am working in Milan now and seeing you being in India is so cool,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Love this reel. So amazing.”

“How cool is this,” posted a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Love it.”

“This is so fun,” chimed in a seventh.