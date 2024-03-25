Japan’s ambassador to India immerses in Holi festivities with wife. Watch

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great fanfare around the world. People celebrate the day with balloons, flowers, water, and colours. Adults and children apply gulaal to each other and ask their elders for blessings. Now, a video of Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, playing Holi with his wife, Eiko Suzuki, has been shared on social media. Japan envoy Hiroshi Suzuki (right) playing Holi with his wife Eiko Suzuki (left). (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

“Happy Holi!” wrote Suzuki while sharing a video on X. The video shows the couple throwing gulaal at each other to celebrate the festival of colours. While Eiko is wearing a black T-shirt and and pants, Hiroshi is wearing white T-shirt and pants.

The video was shared on March 24. It has since garnered more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 12,000 likes and numerous comments.

Earlier, the ambassador visited Mumbai Film City with his wife, Eiko Suzuki and shared glimpses on X. In one of the videos shared on X, Suzuki can be seen dancing to the song Pink Blue x Saude Baazi with his wife. One of the pictures shows the couple posing for the camera on the same bike that was used in the film Golmaal. He also shared a picture of himself, his wife and another individual sitting in the iconic bum chairs used in Aamir Khan’s romance comedy 3 Idiots.