 ‘Felt like Aamir Khan’: Japan’s envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki on his visit to Mumbai Film City | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Felt like Aamir Khan’: Japan’s envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki on his visit to Mumbai Film City

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 22, 2024 06:49 PM IST

Japan’s ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, visited Film City in Mumbai with his wife, Eiko Suzuki.

Japan’s ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently visited Film City in Mumbai with his wife Eiko Suzuki. He even shared a few glimpses from his visit to the city on X. Expectedly, the photos and videos shared by him gained significant attention online.

Japan ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki (centre) sitting in bum chairs used in Aamir Khan's hit film with his wife Eiko Suzuki (left). (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)
Japan ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki (centre) sitting in bum chairs used in Aamir Khan's hit film with his wife Eiko Suzuki (left). (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Read| After Varanasi trip, Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki explores Rishikesh

“Fully enjoyed Film City in Mumbai,” wrote Suzuki while sharing a few pictures and a video on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In one of the videos shared on X, Suzuki can be seen dancing to the song Pink Blue x Saude Baazi with his wife. One of the pictures shows the couple posing for the camera on the same bike that was used in the film Golmaal.

Take a look at the post shared by the ambassador on X here:

He shared another post two minutes later, which he captioned, “Felt like Aamir Khan!” The post shows Suzuki, his wife and another individual sitting in the iconic bum chairs used in Aamir Khan’s romance comedy 3 Idiots.

Hiroshi Suzuki with his wife Eiko Suzuki in Mumbai Film City. (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)
Hiroshi Suzuki with his wife Eiko Suzuki in Mumbai Film City. (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

The posts, since being shared on X, have been viewed numerous times. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and a plethora of comments from people.

Also Read| ‘Best biryani I’ve ever had’: Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki raves over Lucknow’s biryani

Check out a few of them here:

“So from now on, we can expect you in Bollywood movies,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “You are full of life, sir.”

“Welcome to Mumbai,” expressed a third.

A fourth chimed in, “You are a rock star.”

“My favourite song,” posted a fifth, referencing to the video of the ambassador and his wife dancing inside the Film City in Mumbai.

A sixth joined, “Great. Love to see you.”

“Now, that is couple goals,” shared a seventh.

What are your thoughts on these posts shared by the ambassador on X?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / ‘Felt like Aamir Khan’: Japan’s envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki on his visit to Mumbai Film City
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On