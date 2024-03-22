‘Felt like Aamir Khan’: Japan’s envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki on his visit to Mumbai Film City

Japan’s ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently visited Film City in Mumbai with his wife Eiko Suzuki. He even shared a few glimpses from his visit to the city on X. Expectedly, the photos and videos shared by him gained significant attention online. Japan ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki (centre) sitting in bum chairs used in Aamir Khan's hit film with his wife Eiko Suzuki (left). (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

“Fully enjoyed Film City in Mumbai,” wrote Suzuki while sharing a few pictures and a video on X.

In one of the videos shared on X, Suzuki can be seen dancing to the song Pink Blue x Saude Baazi with his wife. One of the pictures shows the couple posing for the camera on the same bike that was used in the film Golmaal.

Take a look at the post shared by the ambassador on X here:

He shared another post two minutes later, which he captioned, “Felt like Aamir Khan!” The post shows Suzuki, his wife and another individual sitting in the iconic bum chairs used in Aamir Khan’s romance comedy 3 Idiots.

Hiroshi Suzuki with his wife Eiko Suzuki in Mumbai Film City. (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

The posts, since being shared on X, have been viewed numerous times. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and a plethora of comments from people.

Check out a few of them here:

“So from now on, we can expect you in Bollywood movies,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “You are full of life, sir.”

“Welcome to Mumbai,” expressed a third.

A fourth chimed in, “You are a rock star.”

“My favourite song,” posted a fifth, referencing to the video of the ambassador and his wife dancing inside the Film City in Mumbai.

A sixth joined, “Great. Love to see you.”

“Now, that is couple goals,” shared a seventh.

