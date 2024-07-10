How wife’s Instagram post got a fugitive Brazilian drug lord arrested

Police arrested a Brazilian drug lord after evading law enforcement for two years. Reportedly, it all happened when his wife started posting Instagram posts flaunting her husband’s wealth. What is interesting is that this is not the first time that a social media post landed the drug lord, Ronald Roland, in a sticky situation. Police once arrested the 50-year-old based on a post his ex-wife shared. The Brazilian drug lord’s wife shows off her husband’s luxury trips to Paris, Dubai, the Maldives on Instagram. (Unsplash/Solen Feyissa)

“A fugitive drug lord has been arrested because his wife gave away their location in an Instagram post. Ronald Roland, who allegedly had connections with drug cartels in Mexico and laundered $900 million over the last five years, was on the run for two years before he was arrested in Brazil after his wife Andrezza de Lima tagged their lunch location on Instagram. De Lima owned a bikini shop, which was one of 100 businesses Roland used to launder money, and frequently posted to the platform,” Dailymail wrote as they shared a video.

A montage of various visuals, the video shows the drug lord and his family holidaying.

How did social media react?

People had much to say about the news of the arrest that made its way to social media. Just like this individual who wrote, “Attention is an addiction. Another added, “Can’t get any stupid than that.” A third commented, “How did she even have an account? I’d be scared.”

“There are ads for bikinis but whether the bikinis were enough to buy multi-million dollar aircraft or luxury vehicles is another question,” Ricardo Ruiz, a federal police officer, told Fantástico, reported the Metro.

“We found partners of companies, for example, who work in a restaurant, but who are partners in several companies that moved tens of millions of reals,” Ruiz added.

Also Read: Student in Pakistan handed death sentence over WhatsApp messages

“He is a very cautious person. There were numerous PF operations that investigated criminal organisations prominently involved in drug trafficking throughout South and Central America and Mexico , and Ronald was investigated in these operations for association with these major drug traffickers,” the federal police officer told the Mirror.

Reportedly, Ronald and his wife, who is under investigation for her potential involvement, refused to discuss the matter and issued a statement saying they would not comment at this time.