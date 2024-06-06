Man who went viral for driving during Zoom court hearing gets arrested again. Here’s why

A video of a man with a suspended license driving while attending a Zoom court hearing went viral on social media. The court asked the Michigan man to turn himself in, but later, his issue with the license turned out to be a “clerical error.” However, in a twist, it is now reported that the 44-year-old man “never had a valid driver’s license.” The man who was seen driving during a Zoom court hearing was released after two days in custody, only to be arrested again (Representative image). (Unsplash/Carles Rabada)

A brief timeline:

On May 15, Corey Harris attended a Zoom court hearing related to charges from an earlier arrest in Pittsfield Township while driving a car, reported CTV News. His act prompted the judge, J Cedric Simpson, to revoke his bond and ask him to surrender. Later, it was said that according to court records, his driver’s license was reinstated more than two years ago. Subsequently, Corey was released after spending two days in custody.

According to the outlet, Judge Simpson later made it clear that the suspension on his license was never lifted. “Let me make it very clear, based on what the court looked at — [Harris] has never had a Michigan license. Ever,” Simpson said, adding, “And he has never had a license in the other 49 states and commonwealths that form up this great union. He has never had a license.”

How did social media react?

It didn’t take long for this interesting turn in the case to reach social media. Expectedly, people have posted various comments to show their reactions.

“How can you have a suspended driver's license if you've never had a valid driver's license?” wondered an X user.

“How can he have a ticket from nine years ago for driving on a suspended license when he’s never had one?” asked another.

“This is one of the craziest cases I’ve ever heard about, lol,” added a third.

“When you think it can’t get any worse,” wrote a fourth.

“He has religiously every year gotten a new ID. And so he knows that he doesn’t have a license,” Simpson said in the court. “And quite frankly I wish he would have said this at the beginning and all of this hoopla could have been put aside,” he added.

“From this day forward he is working diligently to take the steps necessary to get a driver’s license,” Dionne Webster-Cox, Harris’ attorney, told the court.