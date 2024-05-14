UP Police arrests 3 men over viral kidnapping reel filmed in Noida Sector 18. Here’s why

Three men were arrested by UP Police for filming a ‘kidnapping’ reel and were later released on bail. Ajit, Deepak and Abhishek were filming the kidnapping on a busy Noida road for some social media followers, but it backfired, as per reports. The kidnapping reel was filmed for some social media fame. (Screengrab)

The now-viral video shows a young man, who was handcuffed, being pushed by another man inside a car. This was recorded by a third person using a camera to upload it later on social media.

According to a report by TV9, one of the passersby filmed the entire incident and shared it on social media, saying that a person was kidnapped in Noida in broad daylight. The post quickly earned the attention of police alike, who sprung into action.

Upon investigation, it was found that it was a staged act. The trio went to Noida Sector 18 with a car and a camera to film a kidnapping reel, NDTV reported.

The outlet further reported that Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Kumar Mishra condemned their actions and said that their actions not only caused public panic and disrupted the peace of a bustling market but also endangered their friend’s safety.

The men were released on bail with warnings not to repeat such things in future for social media likes.

This, however, is not the first time that police have taken action against people making reels. In March this year, the Noida police arrested three people, including two women, for multiple traffic violations and under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The trio was arrested after their Holi reel went viral. The video shows a man riding a scooter while two women riding pillion apply gulal on each other. None of them were wearing helmets. The Noida traffic police also fined the scooter owner ₹47,500. The trio was later released on bail.