Delhi Police arrest youth for allegedly burning road barricade to make a reel

The Delhi Police have arrested one person for allegedly burning a road barricade of the police department to make a reel. A viral video shows some youths burning a barricade of Delhi Police. In the matter, an FIR was registered in Nihal Vihar police station on Friday. Delhi Police have arrested one person for allegedly burning a road barricade of the police department to make a reel. (ANI)

"The accused seen in the video has been arrested. Attempts to arrest the other accused are underway," Delhi Police said, reported news agency ANI.

Recent instances of stunts on road for social media views

A video recently went viral in which two young men were seen blocking the traffic on a busy road in Paschim Vihar in Delhi. The men parked their golden yellow pickup truck in the middle of the road and posed in front of it. Meanwhile, a huge jam formed on the road while the men carried on their photo session in deliberate violation of traffic rules and laws of the land.

In the later part of the video, one of the men was seen sitting on the driver's seat with the door open. The car was being driven recklessly as a stunt.

A netizen on X(formerly Twitter) had shared the video and tagged the authorities, captioning it as reckless stunts.

"Viral Video of Youth Halting Traffic on Paschim Vihar Flyover has gone viral Whether to call it a money addiction or a quest for fame, a youth is seen recklessly performing stunts by stopping cars on a flyover in Paschim Vihar, @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia".

In another incident, two girls were seen sitting facing each other on a scooty driven by a boy. In the viral video of the stunt, the girls were seen putting Holi colours on each other and indulging in intimate gestures. The Noida Police took cognisance of the video and fined the three youngsters in the video of ₹33,000.

“Taking cognisance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine ₹33000/-) as per rules,” the Noida Police had responded to a post on X(formerly Twitter).