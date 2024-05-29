 Noida police arrests man after shocking video shows him firing from 'illegal' pistol | Trending - Hindustan Times
Noida police arrests man after shocking video shows him firing from 'illegal' pistol

ByVrinda Jain
May 29, 2024 01:11 PM IST

After a clip of the man's dangerous act was shared, the official X handle of UP police and DCP Central Noida were quick to react to it.

The Uttar Pradesh police responded to a video of a man who was seen firing a pistol in broad daylight in Surajpur. The video, posted on X by journalist Rajat Kumar, shows a man standing in his house and shooting from a pistol towards the road. After an investigation into the matter began, the police quickly found the man and arrested him.

Snapshot of the man who was seen firing with a pistol. (X/@DCP Central Noida)
Snapshot of the man who was seen firing with a pistol. (X/@DCP Central Noida)

According to Kumar, the man was firing with an illegal pistol. "Earlier also, police had sent him in the case of illegal pistol; another new video surface. The accused who opened fire is a resident of Surajpur town," shared Kumar in his post. (Also Read: Evicted from Ranchi bar, customer comes back with a rifle, kills DJ: Police)

Take a look at the video here:

After Kumar shared the clip of the man's dangerous act, the official X handle of UP police and DCP Central Noida were quick to react to it. The DCP Central Noida, in an update said that a case was filed in Surajpur police station, and the accused was arrested, and necessary legal action was taken. (Also Read: Ludhiana: 9 booked for opening fire at two men in broad daylight)

Earlier, a 22-year-old man accidentally shot himself while making a reel with his friend. The individual was identified as Yashwant Nagar, a Jhalawar district resident, who had a bachelor's degree in humanities and was living in Kota. The incident occurred about 3 pm, when Nagar was filming a video with a country-made pistol at a tea shop near Maharishi Gautam Bhawan in Mahaveer Nagar Extension, police said. While making the reel, he shot himself in the chest. He was then promptly transported to the New Medical College Hospital, where he died. His body was sent for postmortem to be conducted after the arrival of his family members.

