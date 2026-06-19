HR says ‘people surviving with 12,000’ as candidate rejects 25,000 Bengaluru job

A techie's viral LinkedIn post has sparked an intense online debate about corporate exploitation after he called out a recruiter for defending substandard salaries. In the post, he attached an image of a WhatsApp chat in which a job seeker pointed out that a ₹20,000– ₹25,000 monthly salary is barely livable in Bengaluru. Shockingly, the recruiter brushed off the concern and claimed they have "people surviving with 12K," prompting the techie to lash out at toxic work cultures.

A screenshot shared by a techie on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Abhishek R)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi-based techie Abhishek R. took to LinkedIn to share the WhatsApp chat. It showed a recruiter asking the candidate for a face-to-face interview.

Also Read: HR calls out colleague, management in resignation email over employee treatment

The candidate responded, “Hey I appreciate you reaching out to me, but 20-25k per month is so so so less for market standards and even living in Bangalore, it's barely survivable. Thanks.”

The HR said “No problem,” but added, “We have people surviving with 12K. Trainee Recruiter.” The person continued, “Market standard starts at 15k.”

The candidate immediately called out the HR for the remark, “If you think it's a flex then it's not really, please don't say it like it's a good thing.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While sharing the chat screenshot, the techie wrote, “This is how toxic work cultures quietly normalize exploitation, particularly in entry-level HR and Sales roles. If people hiring talent are this disconnected from the realities of surviving on ₹12k, it says a lot about the culture waiting inside.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While sharing the chat screenshot, the techie wrote, “This is how toxic work cultures quietly normalize exploitation, particularly in entry-level HR and Sales roles. If people hiring talent are this disconnected from the realities of surviving on ₹12k, it says a lot about the culture waiting inside.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He continued, “One thing Gen Z is getting right is valuing balance, dignity, and peace over burnout. No paycheck especially one this low is worth sacrificing your mental well-being for.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “This is a heavily rooted problem in India. Not just people are underpaid due to excessive supply in the market. There is an individual who is already wanting to settle for that amount. Which in turn negotiates the supply, bringing the curve down. This triggers a chain reaction, lowering the industry standard. The only solution to such problems is intervention by a foreign body, such as the government, to standardise pay. Companies rake in millions in profits but rarely pass them on to employees. Or if companies think they should pay more, which is hardly going to happen.”

Also Read: Candidate tells HR they’re ‘highly unprofessional’, blocks them interview no-show

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another posted, “12k in Bangalore, wow, they are just hiring maids, not employees.” A third commented, “They think they are actually doing a favour by paying people.”

A fourth expressed, “This conversation blows my mind. Good on you for telling them it's not a flex.”