Hrithik Roshan’s reply to woman’s tweet gets her free AC service. Here’s how
“At your service Ma'am!” this simple reply shared by actor Hrithik Roshan on a woman’s tweet has now created a stir online - not only because the actor replied to her but also because the reply helped her to get free AC service. Wondering how? Well, it all started with a post by Twitter user Rupali.
On March 2, she shared a witty tweet related to advertisements during the summer. Her tweet received a humorous reply from Urban Company. To this, Rupali responded and tagged actor Hrithik Roshan to give him a compliment.
Check out the posts:
The entire incident took a new turn when Urban Company replied to Rupali’s tweet and wrote that she will receive free AC service from them for a year if the actor replies or even likes her tweet.
Not to miss this amazing opportunity, Rupali replied to a tweet shared by Hrithik Roshan. She urged him to help her and wrote, “Can you help me get a free AC service??” It’s on that post that Roshan replied. Following this Urban Company confirmed that they'll keep their promise.
Take a look at the posts:
Since being shared, Roshan’s post has received tons of replies from people.
What do you think of the whole incident?
