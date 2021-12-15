Human adopts ‘roughed up’ kitten after rescuing it from near a fire pit

In today's edition of rescue stories that may melt your heart into a warm pool of puddle, here is the tale of a rescue cat named Malt. The story, shared on Reddit along with some images, will surely leave you smiling. It is one of those tales that have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly.

The images were shared with a descriptive caption. “3 weeks ago, I found a roughed up kitten trying to find warmth near a fire pit. Today, I officially adopted him. Reddit, meet Malt. (Last photo most recent.)” it read.

While replying to his own post, the original poster also added, “I just want to comment and say that the 3 week delay was when I took him to a local shelter since he was so malnourished and sickly. I told them I wanted to be first call when he was available for adoption and today was that day.”

Take a look at the pictures to see Malt's amazing transformation.

The post has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Beautiful baby! Congratulations on your precious little addition!” wrote a Reddit user. A few asked the name of the shelter as they wanted to make donations. “Congrats to both of you and may you have many happy loving years together,” posted another. They received a reply that read, “Thank you, I look forward to whatever the world wants to throw our way. We are both strong and now stronger with one another!”

What are your thoughts on the post about the rescue cat?

