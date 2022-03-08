Human follows around pet cat to see her reaction. Video will crack you up

How do you think a pet cat would react if its human starts following it? That is exactly what this video, which has now created a buzz, shows. This video captures the hilarious reactions of a pet kitty on being followed by her human.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Don’t Stop Meowing. The page is managed by a couple who often post various videos featuring their cats. Their Instagram page is a treasure trove for those who love exploring videos that showcase different antics of the furry creatures.

The video opens to show a text insert that gives a context to it. “Following my cat around to see her reaction,” the text reads. In the video, a cat is seen sitting on the steps of a staircase as the camera gets close to her. Though her human isn’t visible on screen, it is abundantly clear that they are the one approaching her while recording her reaction.

The video is posted with the caption that reads, “She was so creeped out.” The share is complete with a laughing out loud emoticon and several hashtags.

Take a look at the cat video to see how the pet kitty reacts and there is a chance that the clip will leave you giggling:

The video has been posted about four hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, it has amassed nearly 11,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Mom! Stop it!” wrote an Instagram user. “Sky is sooop pretty!!!” praised another. “She’s like ummmmm stop following me, lol,” expressed a third. “I just love her!! Skye, you're my favorite!” confessed a fourth. There were many who also showcased their reactions by using laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you in splits?

