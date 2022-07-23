Human hangs toilet paper pieces from fan for cat. Video shows kitty’s excited reaction

The videos showing the shenanigans of cats are always cute to watch. Those are also the videos that often leave people grinning from ear to ear. Just like this wonderful clip which shows a human using an interesting way to entertain their cat.

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Midnight Shenanigans.” The clip opens to show a human standing on a bed attaching pieces of toilet papers to the blades of a fan. An adorable cat is also seen standing beside them. Once done, the person switches on the fan and soon the moving papers capture the kitty’s attention. Take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 28,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is perfect to tire out a cat so they don't wander at night,” posted a Reddit user. “And looks so much more fun than pulling all the toilet paper off the roll in the bathroom,” expressed another. “Boing! Boing! Boing! A cute real life Tigger,” commented a third. “Using this video as part of my campaign to my fiancé to buy a kitty,” wrote a fourth.