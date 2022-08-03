Human recreates their golden retriever's puppy pics. Which one do you like most?

Doting dog parents often recreate their pet's puppy pictures showing their grown-up pooches, yet just as cute as ever. And this particular video posted on Instagram by a doggo page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Lady shows just the same. The cute dog video that accompanies emoticons and hashtags reads, "Wait for it."

The video opens with a text insert, "Recreating my dog's puppy pictures." The first image shows the Golden Retriever dog posing with watermelon, the second shows it running in a playful mood, and the last shows the dog eating the watermelon. The compilation of then and now pictures is too cute to miss out on, and the dog's innocence may just win your heart.

Watch the cute dog video here:

The video was posted 21 hours ago on Instagram and has since accumulated over one lakh views and amassed nearly 9,000 likes. The share even prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"The watermelon ones are my favorite!" shared a doggo page on Insta dedicated to a Golden Retriever, Kevin. Another doggo page dedicated to Bruno, a Mini Dachshund, wrote, "I gotta do this!" "I can't get enuff of Little Lady!!!" expressed a third page dedicated to Odin Falkor, a Golden Retriever dog. "The last one is my favorite Baby shark do do vs Lady Shark," joked a fourth. "I love her so much!!!" commented an individual. "Even cuter now," wrote another Instagram user. "The teefers!" pointed out another with laughing emoticons.