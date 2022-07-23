Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human says their pet dog is the best roommate ever. Watch video to know why

The video showing why a human thinks that their dog is the best roommate ever was shared on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video shows the dog whose human says it is the best roommate ever.(Instagram/@thismudderfluffer)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 02:47 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Humans and their pet dogs always share a special bond. There are also videos posted on the Internet by the pet parents that show that lovely relationship. Just like this video posted on Instagram that captures why a human thinks that their dog is the best roommate they ever had.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. “Which one would help you the most?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Reasons my dog is the best roommate I’ve ever had.” The wonderful clip then progresses to show the pooch doing various things like getting its own food bowl to helping its human do laundry.

Take a look at the delightful video that may leave you with a huge smile:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 11,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He doesn’t need to pay rent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Do my own laundry is the best,” shared another. “Such a smart doggo,” posted a third. “The best,” commented a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

instagram dog. viral video
