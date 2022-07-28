Human shares their dog’s ‘new purpose’ in life and it involves their son. Watch

Daily routine in people’s lives change when they form a new relationship and welcome someone new. Turns out, the change in habit is not restricted to human but can be seen among dogs too – at least that is what this adorable video suggests. The wonderful video shows how a dog ended up finding a ‘new purpose’ in life after its pet parents had a baby.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the dog called Bentley. “My favourite morning routine,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “Our dog has found a new life purpose.” As the video proceeds, the purpose of the dog’s life becomes clear. It is to make its human sibling smile every morning.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 9,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“I’m not crying YOU ARE,” shared an Instagram user. “Best routine ever,” expressed another. “So cute,” commented a third. “I just love seeing Bentley wake up Tyler! I love Tyler’s smile when seeing Bentley,” wrote a fourth.