Human shares video to show the ways he pampers his dog. Video is hilariously adorable

Pet parents love to pamper their pooches. There are also videos shared online that show how they do it. Just like this hilarious video posted on Instagram that shows a dog named Magnus and the ways in which his human pampers him. There is a chance that besides making you say ‘aww’ the video will leave you chuckling too.

The video was posted on Instagram page dedicated to the dog. The video of him getting pampered was shared with a simple caption that reads, “Living his BEST life!”

The video opens to show Magnus and his pet dad enjoying kibble and popcorn respectively, as a text in the video reads “Reasons Magnus would NOT survive in the wild”. As the video progresses, Magnus can be seen opening the refrigerator, to “hunt for food”. In the video, the pooch is also seen relaxing, with a face mask on with cumbers on his eyes. That is not all that the video shows, so take look:

Shared on Instagram some 21 hours ago, the video has amassed one lakh views and 14,000 likes. The numbers only seem to be increasing. The clip has gathered many reactions in the comment section.

“All hail KING Magnus!!!” writes an Instagram user. Another shares “He’s the absolute cutest”. A third believes “Last clip, best clip”.

