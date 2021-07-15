Home / Trending / Human sings ‘You are my sunshine’ to cat, the kitty reacts by doing this. Watch
The image shows the cat looking at its human singing 'You are my sunshine'.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
Human sings ‘You are my sunshine’ to cat, the kitty reacts by doing this. Watch

“He’s too cute,” reads the caption shared along with the video showing the human singing ‘You are my sunshine’ to cat.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:44 PM IST

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray,” these lines from the song ‘You are my sunshine’ by Johnny Cash are perfect to describe the special bond called love. Just like it is shown in this video involving a human and her cat. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a warm feeling slowly spreading through your heart.

Posted on the Instagram page shared by two cats named Kareem and Fifi, the video is too sweet to handle. “He’s too cute,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows a cat named Chase's reaction to its human singing You are my sunshine.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being shared a little over five hours ago, the video has gathered more than 38,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. A few also shared how they also sing to their furry babies. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Chase loves it, he's not saying nooooooo loll,” shared an Instagram. “I sing that song to my cats as well,” shared another. “So sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
