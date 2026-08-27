‘Humanity still exists’: Bengaluru Uber auto driver helps woman with broken scooty

A Bengaluru auto driver’s unexpected act of kindness towards a woman stranded on the road has won praise online. A passenger travelling in an Uber auto happened to notice the unusual interaction and decided to record part of it. The video, shared on Instagram by user Chetna Saraf, has since struck a chord with viewers.

Bengaluru auto driver’s kind act wins hearts. (Instagram/@chetnaaasaraf)

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Her caption read, “A few weeks back we were in Bangalore for a little trip and were on our way to grab lunch when this happened. We were in an Uber auto when I saw the driver going alongside a girl on a scooty and honestly, my first thought was, what is he doing?”

She soon realised that the woman’s scooty had broken down. According to Saraf, the driver continued helping her for around 10 to 15 minutes, pushing the scooty with his foot and holding it wherever he could while driving alongside her.

(Also Read: Man records raging floodwaters rushing towards him, co-workers in Nepal: ‘Rescued by helicopter’)

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{{^usCountry}} “He stayed with her until they reached a place where she could get some help,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He stayed with her until they reached a place where she could get some help,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Saraf also clarified that she could record only a small portion of the incident as she was caught up in the moment. She added that the video had been sped up, which could make the woman appear to be moving unusually fast.

“This was one of the sweetest things I saw on that trip and it genuinely stayed with me to see that such kindness still exists,” she wrote.

Saraf also tagged Uber India and praised the driver, identifying him as Tanzeem. “I really hope this reaches the right people and he gets everything he deserves. Uber India, this man deserves a raise!” she wrote.

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Check out the full video below:

Internet praises Bengaluru auto driver’s kindness

The video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised Tanzeem for going out of his way to help a stranger.

One person who said they were present in the auto during the incident wrote, “I was actually there in the auto and saw this happen. Such a sweet moment. Moments like these remind you that there is still so much kindness in the world.”

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Another comment said, “I don’t think Uber should get the credit for this man. Tag this man and celebrate him. It was his good deed.”

“We watched, we smiled and told God to bless him!” another person wrote.

“That’s my Bengaluru for you. Love my city! Love my people. We are the most warm, helpful and kind!” read another comment.

(Also Read: ‘A wall of water came thundering down ’: Nepal flood survivor recounts terrifying moment)

Others said the incident was a reminder of how rare simple acts of kindness can feel. “Our life is so cooked and we have become so self-centred that helping each other has become a luxury,” one user commented.

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“Seeing a human show humanity has become such a luxury these days. Wish to see more kind people,” another wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)