Humans of Bombay founder teases ‘big announcement’ next week, shares journey of becoming CEO

Karishma Mehta, the founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay - an Indian storytelling platform, reflected on her journey that led her to become the person she is today. In an Instagram post, she also announced her plans to “turn the page” after leading the storytelling platform for a decade. Humans of Bombay (HOB) founder and CEO Karishma Mehta. (Instagram/@karimehta05)

Mehta started her post by saying that she is better known as the “Chief Everything Officer” of Humans of Bombay. She then shared how a 21-year-old college graduate “became a founder and CEO”, and how “just a Facebook page” snowballed into a “storytelling powerhouse called Humans of Bombay”.

She wrote, “This is the story of a 21-year-old Karishma, who, with a camera, a notepad and some words, set out to talk to complete strangers on the streets of Bombay. Some thought she was crazy, others looked at her funny, but then there were some who opened up to her and even thanked her because she asked: ‘How are you feeling today?’”

Mehta further said that she learnt a lot while building the platform: “I’ve learnt everything while building HOB– running a bootstrapped company, managing people, dealing with excruciating lows and can’t-hold-it-in-my-heart highs.”

The HOB founder also highlighted the impactful journey of Humans of Bombay, saying, “In these years we’ve helped overturn a law, brought a sense of justice to those who were wronged, became the voice of the voiceless, raised over 15 crores for various causes and made people believe in the power of love, and kindness.”

Mehta went on to share that she gave ten years of her life to the storytelling platform and now plans to “turn the page”. “After 10 years of asking who you are, & what defines your life, the only question I have left is– where do we go once the stories are told? After 10 years…it’s finally time to turn the page…,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared three quotes in her Instagram post. The first one is: “To the woman I was, I love you. To the woman I am, I’m proud of you. To the woman I’ll be, I’m excited for you.”

“Your life actually changes overnight. It just takes years to get to that night,” reads the second quote.

The third quote goes like this: “Some weeks you’ll move mountains. Some weeks you’ll barely make it out of bed. Whatever week you’re having, you are so damn beautiful, strong and brave.”

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram, and it has since collected numerous likes and comments. While many wished Mehta the best for her future endeavours, others expressed how she inspires them.

“Your story is so inspiring, especially to the youngsters who have many dreams,” posted an individual.

Another added, “More power to you.”

“Onwards and upwards,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Kudos to that 21-year-old Karishma, who dared to dream.”