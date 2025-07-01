Hyderabad techie glorifies sick day tactic on LinkedIn, internet calls him out: ‘Stay home’

A LinkedIn post by a Hyderabad techie about logging off early at the first sign of illness to avoid taking leave the next day has sparked a debate online. Many slammed him for promoting a “toxic” work culture, adding that his illness might have been contagious. A techie’s post about his hustle while feeling feverish has irked people. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Usman Yousaf)

“Saved 5 hours just by acting smart. The day I felt something off like a fever was on the way I didn’t wait for it to hit hard. I wrapped up an hour early and went home. That night? Full-blown fever,” the techie wrote.

“But because I gave myself that buffer, I rested for 10–11 hours straight, and guess what? Next morning, I was back at work just 2 hours later instead of wasting an entire sick day,” he added.

In the rest of the post, he talked about saving five hours by “listening to” his body. “Time is precious. Your health is too,” he continued.

His post was reshared on Reddit with a caption that read, “What?!” and it has since gone viral.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Dude is still contagious and should have stayed home. Agree?” Another commented, “I've definitely done this before to try to minimize my PTO, and it's sometimes worked - but I work remotely, so there was no danger of me spreading anything around the office.”

A third expressed, “Fever generally means ‘infectious’, stay the f**k home, I ain't eating downtime because you can't be bothered to take an actual sick day.” A fourth remarked, “Stay home when you’ve been sick. You’re still shedding the virus after the fever breaks! FFS, this is how pandemics happen!”