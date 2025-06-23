iPhones, EMIs and burnout: Bengaluru techie's brutally honest post on 'middle-class' lifestyle goes viral

A LinkedIn post by a Bengaluru techie, has gone viral for its unfiltered take on what many in India now call the “new middle class.” Techie's brutally honest post has struck a chord with many professionals across the country.(Representational Image)

His comments come amid growing chatter on social media claiming that a ₹50 lakh CTC (Cost to Company) now qualifies as middle-class income in urban India.

“Bro please… it’s not a CTC issue. It’s a lifestyle disorder,” Shahjad Khan, Director at Prosperr.io, writes, before launching into a sharply worded critique of urban lifestyle choices that, he argues, are driven more by insecurity and status than necessity.

“You need Gucci belts for validation, every new iPhone for dopamine, Brigade or Prestige flats for status, Europe trips for Instagram flex, and ₹3L/year international schools for your infant who still prefers cartoons,” he wrote.

Calling it an “identity crisis,” Khan contrasts two categories of Bengaluru professionals, “I know folks in Bengaluru earning ₹70K to ₹1L/month, living happily. I also know folks earning ₹3–5L/month who are constantly burnt out, broke, and bitter.”

Read his full post here:

According to Khan, the issue isn’t income but ego. “Your expenses are not middle-class. They are insecure class. Don’t cry ‘middle class’ just because you’re chasing a lifestyle four times your paycheck,” he said, adding that people should make more money if they can, but not at the cost of peace and sanity.

The post ends with a clarification, “Not against luxury. Not against Gucci, Europe, or the latest iPhones. Just against going broke to look rich. That’s EMI-based cosplay. And if that offended you, maybe it was supposed to.”

LinkedIn reacts

Khan’s brutally honest post has struck a chord with many professionals across the country, especially those based in high-cost metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

One user commented, “Reading this made my day. Glad someone said it.” Another wrote, “Spot on. It’s less about the number on the paycheck and more about the endless chase for external validation. ‘EMI-based cosplay’ is a brilliant way to put it!”

Several commenters also pointed out how urban centres are increasingly built around extractive lifestyles. “All these cities are designed to loot people from smaller towns and villages who don’t know how to save money,” one user said.

Another added, “People who say ₹70 LPA is middle class are just sarcastically flexing their privilege while taunting others for their lack of it.”

