‘Spoke Kannada after 2 years in city’: Bengaluru man's post on plumber from Odisha goes viral

A Bengaluru resident’s social media post about his interaction with a plumber from Odisha has gone viral for all the right reasons, drawing praise for the worker’s effort to speak Kannada and for the professionalism displayed. The plumber, originally from Odisha, reportedly mentioned that he had been working in Bengaluru for the past two years. (This is an AI generated image)

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the user described how a plumber booked via Urban Company impressed him with both his punctuality and his ability to converse in beginner-level Kannada. The plumber, originally from Odisha, reportedly mentioned that he had been working in Bengaluru for the past two years and was still learning the local language.

(Also Read: 'Tried to unzip my bag': Bengaluru woman confronts auto driver over alleged theft attempt, shares video)

Check out his post here:

“He was on time and behaved professionally. This I have often observed in workers from that state,” the user wrote, appreciating the interaction.

The post quickly gained traction, with several others chiming in with similar experiences.

How did X users react?

One user commented, “Odisha people are nice. Probably my favourite after Kannadigas.” Another recounted a visit to a resort where Odia staff were able to converse comfortably in Kannada despite having been in the state for just over two years.

Others noted how the trend of Odia workers learning Kannada has become increasingly visible in service sectors. “We too recently got introduced to an Odia plumber. Living in Bengaluru since 15 years or so. Unless he tells you, you can’t make out he’s not a local… spoke flawless Kannada,” one user added.

The post has struck a chord online, not only for highlighting cross-cultural adaptation but also for showcasing how some migrant workers are making sincere efforts to integrate into Karnataka’s linguistic and cultural fabric.

It comes at a time when there is growing discontent among many Kannadigas over migrants who are seen as unwilling to speak or learn Kannada.

(Also Read: ‘Bound to fail’: Tejasvi Surya slams ₹18,000 crore Congress-backed tunnel project in Bengaluru)