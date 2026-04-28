Hyderabad woman witnesses man masturbating in public: ‘He made lewd expressions’

A woman in Hyderabad has alleged that she saw a man masturbating in public while she was out for an early morning run on April 26. Divya (name changed to protect privacy) told Hindustantimes.com that she was out running when she noticed that the man was “jerking off”.

The woman could not capture the man's face on camera

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Divya said the incident left her “stunned” and she later approached Cyberabad Police to file a complaint.

The incident took place at around 6:20 am between Kokapet Narsingi cycle track entrance and cycle rental point — a stretch of around 3 km.

“This guy was jerking off”

Divya shared an Instagram video where she managed to capture the man’s backside. “This guy was jerking off right on the cycle track. It’s crowded. If you are from Hyderabad, you know this cycling track is extremely crowded,” she said.

“I wish my camera would have opened 2 milliseconds earlier, I could have shown his face,” she added.

(Also read: Man accused of exposing himself to woman, touching her inappropriately at Whole Foods)

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{{^usCountry}} Divya told Hindustantime.com that the cycle track was crowded early in the morning, when she saw the man exposing himself. In her FIR letter, a copy of which she shared on Instagram Stories, the Hyderabad woman described the suspect as a man aged around 29-30, with a dark complexion and curly hair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divya told Hindustantime.com that the cycle track was crowded early in the morning, when she saw the man exposing himself. In her FIR letter, a copy of which she shared on Instagram Stories, the Hyderabad woman described the suspect as a man aged around 29-30, with a dark complexion and curly hair. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There were people running, cycling, of all ages, there were even kids in the track. I don't recall if someone was there at the moment the incident happened since I was a bit stunned, but there was enough and continuous movement on the track, so it was not isolated,” she told Hindustantimes.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were people running, cycling, of all ages, there were even kids in the track. I don't recall if someone was there at the moment the incident happened since I was a bit stunned, but there was enough and continuous movement on the track, so it was not isolated,” she told Hindustantimes.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don't think he was targeting me in particular. He would have done the same to any other women/child who would have passed from there,” she added. “He made lewd expressions” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don't think he was targeting me in particular. He would have done the same to any other women/child who would have passed from there,” she added. “He made lewd expressions” {{/usCountry}}

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In her FIR, Divya said that the incident left a deep negative impact on her mental health. She explained that the man made lewd expressions when he saw her, even as he continued “touching his penis”. He turned his face around when she pulled out her camera.

“On 26th April 2026 at 5:50 am I took a Uber auto to Narsingi-Kokapet Cycle track entrance for a run, after running for almost 2km at around 6:18 am I came across an unknown guy, medium built (around 5"5 tall) dark-complexion, curly hair jerking off facing towards the track.

“The incident has left a deep mark on my mental health, he only pulled his pants up to cover his genitalia when I took my phone from my pocket to record. He was wearing knee length shorts, mustard color with black leaves printed on it and a gray polo shirt.

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"This was right next to the pole with marking HPS-852. There was construction going on nearby around 300-400 metres from the incident location,” Divya said in her FIR letter addressed to the Inspector of Police, Narsingi Police Station.

“He made lewd facial expressions towards me while he continued touching his penis. Once I started recording he pulled his pants up and started looking away (opposite side) so I could only capture his back side. I left after 2 minutes to continue my run towards the smart bike point,” she added.

The Hyderabad woman pointed out that the incident “left a deep negative mark on her mental health” and she is now skeptical of running on the track.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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