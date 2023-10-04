Hyderabadi biryani vs Karachi biryani: Babar Azam, Hasan Ali and others Pak cricketers pick their favourite

Biryani holds a special place in the hearts of foodies. Food enthusiasts have also been seen engaging in “battles” to determine which type of biryani is the best. In a recent video, Pakistani cricketers were seen doing something similar. The players were captured expressing their views on Hyderabadi biryani and if they liked the dish more than Karachi biryani. The image taken from a video of Pakistani cricketers talking about biryani. (Instagram/@icc)

ICC shared the video on Instagram along with an apt caption that reads, “Battle of the Biriyanis.” Pakistan Cricket team is currently in India to take part in the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

The video shows Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam ul Haq, and Haris Rauf being asked if they want to try Hyderabadi biryani and how they would rate the dish. The cricketers share what they think of the delicacy and also rate it. Their replies get even more interesting when asked if they like it over Karachi biryani.

Take a look at this video of the Pakistani players rating biryani:

The video was shared a little over two hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 6.7 lakh views. The share has also gathered nearly 77,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Instagram users react to the video of the Pakistani players?

“Divided by nations united by biriyani,” expressed an Instagram user. “Love how Pakistani players loved our hospitality,” added another. “How can you even compare Hyderabadi biryani with others,” a third added.

“Hyderabadi Biryani single-handedly beats any other biryani other than Lucknowi and Kolkata. Humne toh Karachi biryani ke baare me sunaa hi aaj hai [I came to know about the existence of Karachi biryani just today],” wrote a fourth.

About ICC Cricket World Cup

This mega event will kick off on October 5 with the final match scheduled to be played on November 19. India is going to host the event for the fourth time. The matches will be played in ten different venues across the nation.

A total of 10 teams will compete against each other in 48 matches. Other than India and Pakistan, the countries that are participating in this event are England, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.

