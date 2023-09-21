Hyundai dealership store in Canada rescues cat stuck in a car belt

On what appeared to be an ordinary day for technicians at a Lakeland Hyundai auto dealership, their routine took an unexpected turn when a vehicle arrived for what initially seemed like a routine oil change. Little did they know that the real mission at hand was to rescue a cat trapped within the engine compartment of a car. Hyundai dealership shared a picture of the cat after rescuing it. (Instagram/@lakelandhyundai)

“We both heard this really awful sound, and she just came for an oil change, so I didn’t think it was anything mechanical.” Kianna Daniels, service advisor with the dealership, told CTV News. Upon further inspection, they discovered the cat. Daniels further said, “It did have a little burn on its fur, and it was limping a bit, but other than that it was fine.” (Also Read: Man rescues crying cat from the roadside. Watch)

Lakeland Hyundai also took to Instagram to share about this incident. They wrote, "This morning, our team rescued a kitten trapped in a car belt. We rushed it to the vet, and now it has a loving home thanks to one of our staff members. As it gets colder, please check under your vehicles for animals seeking warmth. Hyundai loves to rescue and protect.

"They also shared a picture of the cat, who seemed to be a bit scared.

Earlier, another cat was rescued from a drain pipe. Jd’s Animal Welfare Zone shared on Instagram about a cat who was stuck in a drain pipe for days.

They shared, “Imagine stuck inside a drain pipe head first for over days. A very old gentleman who genuinely cares for animals heard the distress calls and informed us, we couldn't make out at all at first and then realised the kitten had walked upwards and hid itself inside and got stuck not knowing how to get out! She's now safe, cleaned, fed, and indoors for a day after which she will be reunited with her mother who's already spayed!”

