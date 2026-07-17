‘I have no clue what to do’: Employee stuck in 90-day notice period despite arranging replacement

An employee has turned to Reddit for advice after being caught between his current company’s 90-day notice period and a fast-approaching joining date at his new workplace. Despite arranging his own replacement and completing the handover, he claimed that his employer was still refusing to confirm an early release date.

An employee sought advice after his company delayed his release despite a completed handover. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Employee says US client reported team for 'early log off' after 12-hour shift: 'Is this new normal?')

Employee says replacement has already joined

Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man wrote, “My current company’s NP is 90 days. I requested an early release after 45 days, but they denied it and asked me to serve the full 90 days, claiming that my role is critical, a replacement could not be arranged, and so on.”

The employee, who works in human resources, said he personally arranged for someone to take over his responsibilities and raised the matter of early release again.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“I arranged for a replacement myself, as I work in HR, and once again brought up the topic. They verbally implied that they would grant me an early release once the handover was completed. The replacement has now joined, and the handover is complete,” he added.

According to the employee, he had already served around 60 days of his notice period, while his joining date at the new company was scheduled for 20 July.

Company asks him to stay another week

However, the employee claimed that his current workplace was now asking him to remain for “one more week” without providing a confirmed final working date.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Apparently, HR service letters need to go through the CHRO, and they will require a week or two to discuss the matter and obtain his confirmation,” he wrote.

The employee added that his new employer had refused to postpone his joining date because onboarding preparations had already been completed. These included scheduled leadership visits, travel bookings and other arrangements.

“My appointment order allows notice pay in lieu of the notice period, but its acceptance is subject to management approval. I have no clue what to do next,” he concluded.

(Also read: Woman tells manager she’s pregnant, gets termination letter 3 hours later: ‘I feel so betrayed and stupid’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared under the title, “Current company is extending my NP and I am supposed to join on Monday. What to do?”

Reddit users react

The post prompted several reactions from users. One person advised, “It would be better to speak with the new organisation and try to convince them. I don’t think they can arrange a new hire within a week, so your role should still be safe.”

Another commented, “Damn, this is a huge dilemma. The new company is unwilling to be flexible, while your current company seems determined to jeopardise your career.”

A third user suggested, “Couldn’t you use a medical certificate to get an early release? Since you work in HR, I’m sure you know some of the underhanded methods employees usually use to leave early. I started my professional career less than a month ago, and I’ve already seen several people doing this.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another simply wrote, “This is sad.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)