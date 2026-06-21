‘I miss just sitting in parks’: Woman shares honest take on life after moving back to India

Jenisha Shah, a woman who recently moved back to India from abroad, has shared a simple thing she now finds herself missing the most. Her video has led to a conversation online about everyday public spaces and how people use them differently across countries.

Woman shares her thoughts on public parks after returning to India. (Instagram/@jenisha_19)

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Shared on her Instagram, in the video clip, she reflects on the contrast between her life overseas and her current routine in India, especially when it comes to spending time outdoors without spending money or planning an activity around it.

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She says, "Moving back from the West to India is great, but do you know what’s the only thing that I miss the most? The parks. To just have picnics there, lie down, read a book, or sit there and do nothing. And not spend thousands of rupees every time I go out. Just go somewhere and your whole goal of going to that place is to sit. Does that happen in India anymore? Especially not in Mumbai, where I live. There is not a single green space where you feel safe enough to sit and do nothing or have a picnic with your friends. Like in summer, I would love to do picnics in parks."

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Online users share their own experiences

Her comments led to a wide range of responses, with many users agreeing with her view, while others shared how their experiences differ depending on the city they live in.

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One user wrote, "Yeah! One of the best things here are the parks." Another commented, "I totally agree with this, that’s the only thing we are missing when we are in India." A third user added, "I guess soon in Mumbai, once the coastal road parks come up, it’ll be like Central Park or Hyde Park. Waiting for this."

Several people shared their own experiences of returning to India after living abroad. One user said, "Totally relating to this! Moved back this Jan to Mumbai after 8 years… not able to still cope with the noise, air pollution and the calm outdoors."

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Not all responses were the same. One user pointed out that while parks do exist in some Indian cities, extreme weather often makes it difficult to use them. Others mentioned cities like Delhi and Chandigarh, saying they do have ample green spaces, though safety and upkeep remain important factors.

The discussion highlights how something as simple as access to open, calm public spaces can feel very different depending on where one lives.