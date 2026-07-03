'I promised my mother a helicopter ride': Man fulfils childhood promise, heartwarming video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a man fulfilling a childhood promise to his mother has left social media users emotional. The clip shows him taking his mother on her first helicopter ride, even as she initially appeared nervous and hesitant before finally enjoying the experience.

A man left his mother emotional after treating her to her first helicopter ride. (Instagram/yogeshrawat04)

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Taking to Instagram, influencer Yogesh Rawat shared the video, saying that he had always dreamt of giving his mother this special moment. The clip was shared with the caption, “Meri maa ki pehli helicopter ride.”

In the video, Rawat says, “I had made a promise to my mom in my childhood that when I grow up, I will make her sit in a helicopter, so today is that day. But, poor mom got scared as soon as she saw the helicopter. There is the helicopter. Listen, look at this smile on mom’s face, brother. Mom is feeling scared to sit in the helicopter. She has never sat in anything like this before.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then shows the tickets and says, “Helicopter tickets. Munsyari.” His mother, visibly nervous, says, “I am feeling scared.” Mother’s fear turns into joy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then shows the tickets and says, “Helicopter tickets. Munsyari.” His mother, visibly nervous, says, “I am feeling scared.” Mother’s fear turns into joy {{/usCountry}}

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Rawat asks her, “You are feeling scared?” He then explains how he somehow convinced her to sit inside the helicopter.

“Somehow, I made mom sit inside and look at this, how mom is feeling scared, she is sitting holding my leg, ‘No, I don’t want to go.’ I explained to mom that nothing happens, I am here with you. And then I showed off a little, brother, it’s worth it,” he says in the video.

As the ride begins, his mother gradually becomes comfortable. Rawat adds, “Mom is now also in full swag, she has worn my cool glasses. Now mom is doing hand signs, full, because mom has become happy.”

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(Also read: Youtuber treats parents to their first helicopter ride, their priceless reaction melts hearts)

He also captures the scenic views from above and says, “My village is no less than heaven” and “it is no less than Switzerland.” Towards the end, he says, “I was taking mom around, but the 10-year-old child inside me was very happy that I fulfilled the promise I made to mom.”

When Rawat asks, “How was it?” his mother replies, “Very nice.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip drew emotional reactions from users. One user wrote, “This is the real definition of success.” Another said, “A mother’s happiness is the biggest achievement in life.” A third commented, “Her smile says everything.” Another added, “This made me emotional, brother. God bless you both.” One more wrote, “Every child should dream of giving such moments to their parents.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)