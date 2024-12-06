‘I rented an older man for the day’: Author reveals her unique experience in Japan

“I rented an older man for the day,” this is what author Aija Mayrock wrote while posting a video on Instagram, and the clip has left people smiling. It captures her experience of connecting with an older Japanese man. At first instance, it may sound like a romantic or exploitative arrangement, but the reality is far from that. This renting service allows the older generation, often retirees, to connect with younger people to share life experiences and wisdom. The image shows author Aija Mayrock with Kazushi Sakurai, an old man she rented in Japan. (Instagram/@aijamayroc)

In the video, Mayrock shares that she rented an old man from Ossanrental, which has strict rules about its services. As the video progresses, she asks her companion for the day for advice and also explores Japan with him.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

How did social media react?

“This is a wonderful idea. In the USA, older people are overlooked, ignored and thrown away. I'm an older woman. As our exteriors change, our minds are still young. I still create art, and am physically as active as I was in my younger days. At 61, I'm playing bass/singing in a rock band. We don't let America tell us we're not relevant,” an individual wrote, expressing her support for the concept.

Another added, “But the fee. He should charge more. Adults at his age have a true wealth of knowledge. Failures and triumphs.” A third suggested, “How about older women? When I was teaching English in Japan, some of my most interesting interactions happened with the elderly students. They showed me a side of Japan I would never have been exposed to otherwise.”

A fourth added, “Indeed, it is a very innovative way to combat loneliness, depression, and a myriad of other illnesses in the ageing population. I love this idea!”

About the renting service:

The renting website has profiles of old men from all over Japan. It also lists some of the requests the members have received over the years, including chatting, listening to complaints, playing a sport, advice on career change or love, tidying up a room, correcting an essay, taking the trash out, and walking pets.

The company has strict rules about situations that are “unacceptable.” Some of those include requests to go “against public order and morals,” “touching,” “erotic requests”, and “commercial requests.”

What are your thoughts on this author’s video of renting an old man in Japan?