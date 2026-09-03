‘I schedule my arguments’: Bryan Johnson shares his unusual rules

Bryan Johnson has once again left the internet intrigued with his unconventional approach to health, sleep and longevity. The tech entrepreneur shared a list of rules he follows that he admits most people may find strange.

Bryan Johnson shares his strict approach to longevity. (Instagram/@bryanjohnson_)

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From eating dinner at 11 am to scheduling arguments, Johnson says these habits are based on his attempts to optimise his health and quality of life.

Bryan Johnson’s unusual rules

Johnson took to Instagram to share a list titled, “Rules I Follow That Most People Find Weird”. One of his first rules is, “I don’t sleep with my girlfriend.” He explained that they sleep in separate beds and homes because research suggests some people sleep better with a partner, while others sleep better alone.

Another unusual habit is his early dinner. “I eat dinner at 11 am,” Johnson said, explaining that he eats all his food between 6 am and 11 am. According to him, he tested this hundreds of times before settling on the routine, which he believes gives him the “highest quality sleep”.

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Johnson also said, “I use an umbrella daily.” While acknowledging that sunlight is beneficial, he pointed to its impact on skin ageing and cancer risk. He said he gets direct sun exposure when the UV index is below 3.

Perhaps his most unusual rule was, “I schedule my arguments.” Johnson said he follows a strict “no fights after 5 pm” rule because arguments can raise resting heart rate, affect sleep quality and leave people more irritable.

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Johnson also addressed criticism that he takes his pursuit of longevity too seriously. “I’m told hundreds of times a day that I need to live a little,” he wrote. “They misunderstand the objective.” He added that he is not opposed to pleasure but is “opposed to counterfeit”, saying he avoids short-term dopamine spikes in favour of what he describes as the “full offering of consciousness”.

Internet reacts to Bryan Johnson’s rules

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His approach prompted a mix of humour, curiosity and admiration online. One person joked, “Sometimes I bring stuff up at 4:59 pm just to squeeze it in.”

Another wrote, “Reading this at 1 am while I’m waiting for my double anda burger at a stall.”

Some users, however, said Johnson’s methods had genuinely helped them. “Since following you, I am now two years sober, sleeping 7-8 hours nightly, off all ADHD meds, and feeling better than ever. Thank you!” one person commented.

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Others were fascinated by his approach to disagreements. “Scheduling arguments is the level of control over my life I aspire to have,” one user wrote, while another called it “god-tier”.

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One commenter also questioned the timing of his meals and sleep, asking how eating dinner at 11 am fits with the idea of eating four hours before bed.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)