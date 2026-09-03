Man shows ₹80 crore beachfront Mumbai apartment: ‘Bhai 3 janam ka EMI ho jayega kya’
A tour of a ₹80 crore beachfront apartment in Mumbai went viral, drawing several reactions from social media users.
A luxury Juhu property listing went viral on social media after a real estate advisor showcased a massive ₹80 crore beachfront residence in Mumbai. Located on a freehold plot with direct beach access, the 5BHK bare-shell apartment offers 5,600 square feet of carpet area, four car parks, and high-end lifestyle amenities. The video, emphasising unobstructed sea views from a private balcony, quickly drew a range of reactions from social media users. While some were in awe, many poked fun at the eye-watering cost with witty remarks about multi-generational loans and waiting for their monthly salary to clear.
“Juhu Tara Road — one of Mumbai’s most exclusive addresses, with the Arabian Sea literally at your doorstep. Direct beach access makes this more than just a sea-view residence; it becomes a part of your everyday life,” Firoz Momin, whose Instagram bio says he is a certified real estate advisor, wrote.
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He continued that the apartment has five bedrooms and has a 5,600 sq. ft. carpet area. He explained that it has four covered car parks and is built on a freehold plot of nearly 2,200 sq. m.
Momin explained, “The Lifestyle: Swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet hall, jogging & walking track, landscaped gardens, open green spaces and direct beach access.”
He added that the “unparalleled beachfront” in Mumbai, priced at ₹80 crore, offers exclusive, private space for residents.
In a video he shared, the man shows the property sharing that the residents can see the sea from the unit. “It will be a sea view for a lifetime. It will never go.” He added that the balcony is nearly 400 square feet. He then goes around the apartment to show the unfurnished space, adding that it can be customised.
What did social media say?
An individual joked, “Bahiya theek theek lgao 80 rupee dugi [I will pay ₹80].” Another posted, “Bhai 3 janam ka EMI ho jayega kya..?? [Can I get an EMI for 3 lifetimes?]”
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A third joked, “Bhai Monday ko salary aaega tab aata hu [Will come after I get my salary on Monday].” A fourth commented, “How much is the down payment?” A fifth wrote, “I am ₹20 short, otherwise I would have bought it.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More