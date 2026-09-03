‘One giant pothole’: Bengaluru founder says bad roads are ‘destroying’ people’s health

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has claimed that the city’s potholed roads are becoming a health hazard for its residents. Elisha Roy said that her back is starting to feel the effects of travelling almost daily in an autorickshaw over broken roads. A Bengaluru-based founder said that bad roads are affecting her health.

“My back is starting to hate Bengaluru,” Roy, the founder of MyMiniMoo, said in a LinkedIn post yesterday.

No cabs and broken roads The Bengaluru founder explained how Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure is taking a toll on her physical health. She said that long wait times for cabs have forced her to travel in autorickshaws which, in turn, have had a detrimental effect on her health.

“I’d happily pay more for a cab, but a cab takes so much longer because of the traffic, so I take an auto. But autos don’t have the suspension to absorb these ridiculous roads, so every bump, crater and uneven patch goes straight into your back,” she explained.

(Also read: ‘98% pothole, 2% road’: Bengaluru man’s viral post sparks outrage and humour online)

Roy continued by criticising the roads of Bengaluru. She cited an example of one incident where she almost flew out of the auto as the driver tried to dodge a pothole on the road.

“And honestly, I couldn’t even blame him. He was trying to avoid one pothole while driving through a road that was basically one giant pothole,” the entrepreneur said.