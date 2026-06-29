‘I show up at Flipkart for her’: Bengaluru woman recalls mother pawning gold bangles to pay admission fee

A woman working at Flipkart in Bengaluru has shared an emotional story about her mother’s sacrifice and how it continues to inspire her professional journey. In a heartfelt Instagram video, she spoke about how her mother once pawned her gold bangles to pay her college admission fee, a decision that later became the foundation of her success.

A Flipkart employee’s emotional post about her mother’s sacrifices for her education has struck a chord on social media. (Instagram/anusmitaaa)

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‘This job isn’t just a job’

The video was shared by Anusmita Mohapatra on Instagram. In the text overlaid on the clip, she wrote: “The girl whose mother pawned her gold bangles to pay her admission fee. Cracked the job to afford everything for her mother.”

In the caption, Mohapatra opened up further about the emotional significance of her journey. She wrote: “My mother put her gold bangles in finance to pay my college admission fee. She didn't think twice. She just did it. Because that's what she does. And every single day I show up at Flipkart - I show up for her. This job isn't just a job. It's the proof that her sacrifice meant something. That the girl whose mother pawned her gold to send her to college made it somewhere worth going. I don't talk about this enough. But today felt like the right day to say it out loud. Ma - this one's for you. Everything is for you. Always. Love you above everything”

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‘She gave everything to us’

Speaking with HT.com, Mohapatra said her mother, Amita Mohapatra, is a teacher and had taken up a government teaching job when the family was going through financial pressure.

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“My mother could see the financial pressure building at home, especially knowing that two children's education wouldn't come cheap. We weren't a well-to-do family, and she knew that. So she made a decision. She applied for a government teaching job that started at just ₹3,000 a month, with a six-year contractual period before any permanency,” she said.

Mohapatra said her mother’s posting was in Ambodala, in Rayagada district of Odisha, nearly 12 hours from Bhubaneswar by train. “She packed up and went. She lived there alone, set up a small home for herself, and came back whenever she could. Every time she had to leave, she would cry. I was in Class 5 or 6, my brother was in Class 3. No mother wants to leave her children at that age, but she did it anyway,” she added.

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Explaining the moment captured in the video, Mohapatra said her mother was leaving for the railway station after a vacation at home to return to her posting. “There are tears in her eyes. I'm sitting beside her, trying to console her, telling her that we all have to go somewhere to work, I'll be heading back to Bangalore for Flipkart, and she'll be heading back to hers. But one day, it will all be worth it,” she said.

She further recalled how, after she secured admission at NIT Trichy, the admission and hostel fee came to around ₹1.25 lakh. “We didn't have that money. She didn't think twice. She pawned her gold bangles to arrange the amount right then and there, and paid for my admission,” Mohapatra said, adding that her mother continued paying her college fees semester after semester until she began doing internships and supporting herself.

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Mohapatra said her mother also supported her younger brother’s education and bought laptops worth ₹60,000-70,000 each for both of them without hesitation. “With that kind of income, you can't really save anything for yourself. And I don't think she did. She gave everything to us. I will never be able to be grateful enough. Whatever I am doing today is for her, dedicated to her. And I'll keep doing everything I can to give her the life she deserves, even a fraction of what she has given us,” she said.

Internet reacts

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The clip has amassed several reactions online. One user wrote, “I have never been prouder of a stranger. Kudos!” Another said, “so proud of you.” A third commented, “You truly deserve all the success coming your way.” Another added, “This is so inspiring. Wishing you even greater success ahead.”