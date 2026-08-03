'I tape everything': Woman shares unusual Paris travel hack

A traveller's unusual safety routine in Paris has become a talking point on social media. Instead of simply carrying her valuables carefully, she uses packing tape to secure almost everything she wears before stepping out.

Woman tapes jewellery, phone and bag in Paris. (Instagram/@victorias.way_)

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The video has also reignited conversations about pickpocketing in popular tourist destinations and the lengths some travellers are willing to go to protect their belongings.

Why did the woman tape her belongings in Paris?

The video was shared by Instagram user Victoria's Way. The caption read, "Sad that it's necessary, but better to protect yourself from pickpockets in beautiful Paris."

In the clip, the woman is seen using tape to secure the valuables she is wearing, including her chains, bracelets, earrings and ring. She also tapes her crossbody bag to her body, wraps tape around her sunglasses and even tapes her phone to her hand before heading out.

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{{^usCountry}} A text overlay on the video reads, "The first thing I do in Paris." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A text overlay on the video reads, "The first thing I do in Paris." {{/usCountry}}

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Although the creator did not mention any personal experience with theft, the video suggested she takes these precautions to reduce the risk of pickpocketing while exploring the city.

Check out the full video here.

How did the internet react?

The clip received mixed reactions, with many viewers sharing their own travel experiences and opinions.

One user commented, "You need to do that in Brazil."

Another wrote, "Your slippers, ma'am... you forgot those. You might have to walk barefoot back to your hotel."

Expressing disappointment, one person said, "Wow... reels like this are heartbreaking."

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Some felt the easiest solution was to avoid carrying valuables altogether. "Why make life complicated when you can simply leave all of it at home? It saves you packing tape and is better for the environment. It's a lot less drama," one comment read.

Another user questioned whether the destination was worth the effort, writing, "At this point, is it really worth travelling to Paris? I don't think so."

Others offered different perspectives. "Come to Bengaluru, you don't have to do this," one person wrote.

Not everyone agreed with the creator's approach. "This is ridiculous," a user commented.

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Another traveller shared a contrasting experience, saying, "I wear my jewellery and watch in Paris every time I visit and have never had any problems. It's just like any other European city. You just need to use your common sense."

The video has divided viewers, with some appreciating the extra precautions and others believing they are unnecessary for most visitors.