ICC World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali, Devon Conway, and others want to ‘steal’ Virat Kohli from team India

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 11, 2023 12:42 PM IST

“Why wouldn't you want to steal Virat Kohli,” ICC wrote while sharing a video about Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli enjoys unparalleled popularity, transcending borders. His journey from being a passionate young player to a maestro has captured the hearts of millions. Among them are his fellow cricketers from other teams too. At least, that is what this video shared by ICC suggests. It shows how cricket players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and England expressed that the one player they want to ‘steal’ from team India is Virat Kohli.

ICC World Cup 2023: The image shows Virat Kohli. A post about him on Instagram by ICC has sparked chatter. (Instagram/@virat.kohli)

“Why wouldn't you want to steal Virat Kohli,” ICC wrote as they shared the video. The video opens to show New Zealand’s Devon Conway saying, “I would probably have to steal Virat Kohli, really.” The clip then goes on to show Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, England’s Harry Brook, and Pakistani Players Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf all taking Virat Kohli’s name while answering whom they want to steal from team India.

The players also go on to explain why they chose Kohli and share that he is a ‘living legend’ who has been playing cricket for ‘a long time’ and has ‘scored a lot’.

The video was posted three hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 8.3 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated nearly 1.8 lakh likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this ICC video?

“ICC is the unofficial fan page of King Kohli,” joked an Instagram user. “Anybody would. India is truly blessed to have him,” posted another. “Legend. Leader. GOAT,” praised a third. “He is called king for a reason,” wrote a fourth.

Topics
world cup viral video
