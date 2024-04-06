5 mind-boggling stories that went crazy viral this week, left people intrigued

From heartwarming tales of resilience to bizarre encounters, each week, there are stories that go crazy viral and leave people with thoughts. So, what kept netizens busy this week? We have a list of five stories that created a buzz. From nurses protecting newborn babies during the Taiwan earthquake to a 111-year-old revealing the secret of his longevity to a thief disguised as a garbage bag, these stories will leave you intrigued, too. ICYMI: The image (L) shows a thief dressed in a garbage bag, and the picture (R) shows nurses protecting newborns during the Taiwan earthquake. (X/@Least_ordinary, Screengrab)

Here are five stories that went viral:

1. Nurses protecting newborns:

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake sent tremors across Taiwan on April 3. Following the incident, several videos made their way onto social media, including one that has tugged at people’s heartstrings. The clip shows nurses at Ma Cherie Maternity Centre in Taipei rushing to protect newborns in cribs.

2. Thief disguised as a garbage bag

In an absolutely hilarious incident, a thief was captured donning an unusual disguise to steal a package. A video shows the thief wrapped up in a garbage bag from head to toe.

3. Men engage in a heated argument on the road

A video of an officer's car driving on the wrong side of the road went viral. Two men engaged in a heated argument after one of them stopped the car driving on the wrong side.

4. SBI shares bought in 1994

A man found SBI shares his grandparents bought back in 1994 worth ₹500. The one-forgotten shares are now worth lakhs of rupees.

5. World’s oldest man: 111-year-old Briton

A man was given the title of the world’s oldest man at the age of 111. While sharing the secret behind his longevity, John Alfred Tinniswood from England simply said it’s “pure luck”.

These are some of the stories that went viral this week. What are your thoughts on these incidents?